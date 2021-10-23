Make the most of quality time with your children

Play time

Always give your children your undivided attention when it’s needed, even if in only five minute bursts.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Once you’re spending enough time with your children to cover the basics, any additional time you spend with them has no impact whatsoever.
  • In fact, some of the hours you spend with your children can even be harmful, for example when you’re stressed, tired, or feeling guilty or anxious.

Nowadays we all somehow assume that parents need to be heavily involved with their children for them to succeed. Especially their mothers, driven by the idea that there’s something special about the way mothers interact with their children. So women everywhere feel guilty that they don’t spend enough time with their children.

