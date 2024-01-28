The time to make the changes you envision in your life is now

There are some simple ideas that can really help you to lead a better life, but mostly, we’re so busy they get forgotten! So what are the things that you should be taking more seriously?

Make time for the people who love you. Putting off seeing your mum because you’re busy might not seem like a big deal right now, but it will be one day.

Your family is valuable, so maintain good relationships with everyone. Ultimately they’re the only ones you can count on in times of distress, and one day they’ll be the only ones you have left, so don’t hold on to grudges. You’ll also be far happier if you fix things up or let them go.

And don’t put up with anything that’s dragging you down. Whether it’s an unhappy relationship, a bad friend, the wrong job, or any other part of your life. Make things like that right, however hard it seems, and life will go much better.

And most important of all? Deciding who to marry. Your spouse will be part of every day of your life, and you’ll spend more time with them than anyone else. So choose them wisely. Your financial future will depend hugely on their earnings, spending and saving habits. And a divorce devastates both men and women emotionally and financially.

People often lead desperately unhappy lives because they succumbed to pressure to be something they’re not. From parents, peers, co-workers, friends or partners. Ending up in the wrong career, married to the wrong person, having unwise plastic surgery, hanging out with the wrong crowd. It’s better to be yourself, however hard that might seem at the time.

Don’t make decisions when you’re angry. Lots of people have ended up in jail, or hospital, or wrecked their marriages, or lost their jobs, because of something they did in a moment of anger. Don’t be one of them.

Choose your battles, and decide to let the little things go. Once you realise what the big things are, like your marriage, health and work, you’ll wish you’d focused on them and just let the small stuff go.

Ask for help sooner. Your life will go far better if you seek help before you reach breaking point. Losing opportunities, health, jobs, relationships, maybe even your family along the way. The best time to start is always now.

Whether you’re saving for your future or trying to learn a new skill, start today. Time goes by so quickly that before you know it years have passed by and you haven’t done any of those things you wanted to do. Lots of people end their lives full of regrets. Not for the mistakes they made, but for the things they didn’t do.