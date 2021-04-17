Spend less time online and reclaim your real life

Really good things only start happening to you once you genuinely focus on the real world

The internet has made it way too easy to let time slip by. Drifting online between social media apps, movies, WhatsApp groups and aimless ‘research’ on Google.

But all that time online is a recipe for huge regrets later, when your life doesn’t turn out the way you wanted.

Because opportunities only come once. And really good things only start happening to you once you genuinely focus on the real world. And challenge yourself to do your very best at everything you do. Especially developing real mastery of the things you love doing the most, no matter how tempting it is to float about online. Better yet, turn that expertise into your profession.

Try much harder in school, because brilliant grades really do change your life. As does being truly skilful at maths, science or writing. It’s only much later that you’ll realise what a wonderful opportunity it was being able to spend all day studying. And your IQ actually increases as you work at the hard stuff, such as coding or foreign languages!

Cultural expectations

Avoid being self-absorbed, unhappy about the way you look, your weight, or whatever. Stop comparing yourself to others, and don’t let your future be defined by gender roles or cultural expectations. Instead, believe in your own abilities, and be totally honest with yourself about who you really are. Not wishing you were someone you’re not.

Be braver in love. And if things don’t work out, move on more quickly. Everyone who leaves an unhappy relationship wishes they had moved on sooner. Same as quitting an awful job!

Become skilled at networking. It might seem outdated in today’s online world, but gradually you’ll realise that it’s what gets you to the top.

Ditch the junk food, heavy drinking and slobbing out. Habits like those are hard to shift as you get older. Learn how to cook. Work on your wit, and discover how to make someone laugh. Volunteer at something that’s making the world a better place.

Ask the old folk in your family lots of questions so that you really understand where you came from. And listen to your parents! You probably won’t believe me, but learning from their experience will really help you.

Emotional connection

No one ever looks back and wishes they’d spent more time at work. They wish they’d spent more time with their family. So rebalance your life, be really nice to your spouse, and play with your children.

Because a good life’s all about doing what’s really important. Like building a genuine emotional connection with your partner, and showing your children your values. Instead of working endless hours to buy some flashy car.

Because fancy possessions rarely add much to our lives. And though it’s sometimes a tough call, you’ll be happiest sticking to the straight and narrow path. There are evil people who seem to have it made. But inside they’re lonely and scared, because nobody really loves them. And love counts far more than riches, believe me.