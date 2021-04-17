Spend less time online and reclaim your real life

Social media

But all that time online is a recipe for huge regrets later, when your life doesn’t turn out the way you wanted.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

Really good things only start happening to you once you genuinely focus on the real world

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Of dogs that would never stop barking all night long

  2. Relationships: Spend less time online and reclaim your real life

  3. Staffroom Diary: The day I brought everything to a standstill

  4. Travel: No traffic on Tana River

  5. 'Parte after parte': Sad story of Kenya's political parties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.