Making and keeping friends as an adult

Choose friends who lift your mood, who have a thirst for knowledge, and who are serious about their goals, work and relationships.

By  Chris Hart

  • Choose people who hold similar values and aspirations to yours, because they’ll help to achieve them.
  • Don’t shy away from friends whose interests and opinions differ from yours, because it’s healthy to have your beliefs challenged.

Our friends have a major impact on our lives. Think how you can sense where people are going to end up, just by watching who they hang out with.

