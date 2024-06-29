It’s time to make small changes and do things differently

We all dream of being successful and happy. But that doesn’t mean putting your life on hold while you’re getting there. There’s a whole load of small changes you can make that will make your life much better, right now.

Like establishing a morning routine. Routine is an unfashionable word now, but successful people all have one because it means you get more done. A regular daily routine will also stabilise your moods. And if you get up at the same time each morning, you’ll sleep better at night.

Stop keeping your phone by your bed. Stop doing the rounds of all your apps at bedtime. Or the same when you wake up. Instead, read a book. A few minutes of reading can change your whole life. Or be extra nice to your partner. A few minutes of cuddling can improve your marriage.

When you’re talking to someone, really listen. Whether it’s your date, your partner, a friend or a colleague. Don’t touch your phone. Don’t look around. If you catch your mind wandering, snap back to reality. Really listening means you’ll spot more opportunities and make more connections. You’ll get your turn to speak.

Learn to say no without making an excuse. If you don’t want to do something, say so. Politely, but without fretting about it.

Talk to the people in the room who you don’t already know. Just say hello without any expectations. Some will give you a poor response. Don’t worry about them, they’re probably just in a bad mood. More often you’ll brighten someone’s day and have an interesting conversation. Sometimes it will lead to a date, or a business opportunity. But unless you talk to them, nothing’s going to happen.

Speak up for what you want. Otherwise no one knows, they aren’t mind readers. Trying to make it obvious what you want without actually saying it out loud is called being passive aggressive. It’s a waste of time. Just say what you want and go for it.

Be decisive. Choose a direction and go with it. Maybe isn’t a direction. Being indecisive just means you get nowhere. Set off, you can always adjust things later if necessary.

Be honest. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. If you got something wrong, admit it and do everything you can to put it right. Keep no secrets from your spouse. And don’t give them a hard time when they’re trying to tell you something.

Try sitting still for a few minutes and just reflect on the day gone past or the day ahead. Think about your own thoughts. If something’s bothering you, confront it.

Be nice to the people around you. Be polite. Give complements. If they help you, thank them. Kind words can change a life, especially if they’re having a bad time.