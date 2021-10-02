I deserted school for Fiolina, only to get a rude shock 

When I continued to call, Fiolina responded with a loud SMS.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • I have been looking forward to school holidays so I can go spend some quality time in Kakamega with my lovely family.
  • Given what has been happening in school the last few weeks, I couldn’t wait for schools to close so I could travel to Kakamega.

When I was growing up in Mwisho wa Lami village, I always looked forward to school holidays. As siblings, we would fight every holiday over who would visit my father in Rongai, Nakuru, where he worked as a supervisor in one of the large farms that belonged to a short, fat man who was simply called Tajiri. With time we got over it, and developed interests in other things.

