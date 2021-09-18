Help! Our school head has suddenly become efficient

Bensouda

 Bensouda came back to school, thwarting my plans to drive the school in a new direction.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When, two weeks ago, Bensouda came back to school, thwarting my plans to drive the school in a new direction, I was not very worried. Those who know Bensouda know that her and coming to school regularly do not belong to the same WhatsApp group. I was sure that Bensouda would be around for just two days and be gone.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.