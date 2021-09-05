Kuya refuses to be away while on sick leave

Mwalimu Andrew

Kuya slowly came to the office with the crutches, the injured leg in plaster. Alex and Nzomo got up and helped him to get into the staffroom, and got him a chair.

  • Within a few days, word that Bensouda was on terminal leave had spread far and wide.
  • When we resumed from the half-term break, I realised that I had to fully take charge of the school to avoid creating a vacuum.

What started as a simple question by Alphayo not only became a rumour in a matter of days, but it intensified superiority fights in Mwisho wa Lami Primary School. It all started the other Friday, when I was at Hitler’s for the usual evening classes.

