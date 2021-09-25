Dear Bensouda, I need to fight with a horse, not a donkey

Bensouda would claim that I was not tough enough when handling students and that I had allowed teachers do what they wanted.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

There were days when deputies were a respected lot, when they were truly the principal assistants of school heads, when they were consulted, and stood in and acted in the absence of their bosses. Not anymore. At least not in Mwisho wa Lami Primary School, where I have been the deputy for quite some time, and should be the HM because we all know that the HM we have is just a HM in name.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.