Hybrid hospitality at Dusit Princess Hotel Residence

Due to the effects of Covid-19, hotels are now forced to develop creative strategies to attract customers who aren't just looking for a place to sleep. Instead, they seek a multipurpose facility that can accommodate all of their needs simultaneously. The hospitality sector has been greatly impacted by the rise in business travelers, digital nomads, and the work-from-anywhere movement. As a result, hybrid hospitality was invented.

I had my first taste of hybrid hospitality at the newly opened Dusit Princess Hotel Residences on Mimosa Lane in Westlands. They officially opened their doors to the public on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. Before my visit, I thought it was a rebranding of the old Dusit D2 that was previously located on Chiromo Lane only to be informed that the two are different though they are related. Dusit D2 is a hotel only, whereas Dusit Princess is both a hotel and a residential complex.

Dinner set up at Olive restaurant at Dusit Princess Hotel and Residence. Photo | Pool

My first impression was the tight security right from the main road to the entrance. They have parking spaces near the reception to avoid long walks and additional ones in the basement for privacy.

The property features a unique hybrid collection of 14 deluxe hotel rooms, 30 studio apartments, and 56 one-bedroom apartments designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers. It also has five fully equipped state-of-the-art private meeting rooms/co-working spaces.

The multi-cuisine Olive restaurant, located on the first floor, is a fusion of innovative Kenyan and Thai culinary traditions. It offers a carefully curated variety of international cuisines and local favourites to indulge your taste buds. I highly recommend the rustic mushroom soup with truffle infusion and the ribeye beef steak with mashed potatoes, which we had for lunch. On the same floor, is a convenient Grab & Go outlet for when you are pressed for time.

The Studio Princess and one-bedroom princess are fitted with 55-inch Smart TVs, a laptop workspace, a private bathroom, a safe, an electric kettle, a dining table, and blackout curtains. They also have floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow for plenty of natural light and unparalleled views of the city skyline or a stunning garden view. Additionally, they feature a kitchenette and dining area with a built-in fridge, microwave oven, induction cooker, and a washing machine with a dryer.

Our tour ended at the topmost floor where the heated swimming pool, an ultra-modern rooftop gym, and the Aviary lounge bar are located. Just when I thought I'd seen enough rooftop bars in Nairobi, the vibrant Aviary lounge joins the list, complete with elegant bird cage décor and sweeping views of the city.

A one-bedroom apartment costs $240 and the studio apartment goes for $225 for a bed and breakfast and free access to the swimming pool and gym. Take advantage of their opening discounted rates and book a deluxe room on bed and breakfast for $119. It is a perfect plan for a weekend staycation not far away from the city.





By: Kemzykemzy