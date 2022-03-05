How Mwisho wa Lami’s MP is using proxies to fight me

Clearly, there was something the Sub-county director of education was afraid of bringing up.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • The last time our MP was seen in Mwisho wa Lami village was a week before the 2017 elections.
  • The people know that only I understand their problems because I go through them every day.

When I announced last week that I will be vying for Mwisho wa Lami’s parliamentary seat, trouble began after enemies of development realised I am very popular in the village and beyond, and that my well-thought-out, modern slogan – Tried Tested and Trusted – is resonating with everyone.

