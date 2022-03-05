How Mwisho wa Lami’s MP is using proxies to fight me

When I announced last week that I will be vying for Mwisho wa Lami’s parliamentary seat, trouble began after enemies of development realised I am very popular in the village and beyond, and that my well-thought-out, modern slogan – Tried Tested and Trusted – is resonating with everyone.

As you are aware, the last time our MP was seen in Mwisho wa Lami village was a week before the 2017 elections. He just gave a few women some lessos. He never even said the plans he had for his constituents – what he would do once elected. He just distributed the few lessos and left, never to be seen again.

The roads here are terrible, the few households connected to electricity paid for it, and the only running water we know of is the one in the nearby River Yalla. But we can’t really blame him, he never promised anything, so he is not obliged to deliver on anything.

He was confident that it would be smooth sailing for him back to Parliament. Until I threw my hat in the ring for the parliamentary seat. As the only candidate who was born, bred and resides here, the people know that only I understand their problems because I go through them every day.

As expected, the MP started using proxies to fight me. It started with the summons from the Sub-county director of education, who ordered that I go to her office last Monday.

I arrived in her office at 10am dressed to kill (no one). It was clear that she was angry with me but as soon as she saw me in my well-fitting Kaunda suit, muscles exposed, tall athletic body carrying this handsome face, she mellowed. I don’t want to say that I confused her, but she seemed unable to think straight in my presence.

She asked me about the school and our KCPE preparedness, which I answered so well since I was on top of my game. Then she asked about my relationship with Kuya.

“Kuya is a nice teacher, a teacher anyone would like to have in their school,” I said. “We, however, differ in our theoretical pedagogical approaches, which is normal.”

She did not comment on that – I suspect she did not understand what pedagogy meant.

“What about the small matter of his dowry?” She asked.

I told her I had travelled to Ukambani to represent Nzomo in dowry discussions and that I did not know her suitor was Kuya. But I also reminded her that home matters should never be brought in the office.

She the asked about the school’s board of management. It was clear there was something she was afraid of bringing up.

I told her I had appointed a new board to replace the previous problematic one, but that I factored in her objections.

"I will therefore return Lutta the paedophile, Rasto the drunkard and Tito the conman and all the crooks that Bensouda had put in the board since you said it was wrong to dismiss them.”

“I did not say that Andrew,” she said. “All I said was that you follow the process,” she said, adding that she wouldn’t want such people back in the board. “For the time being work with the new board until advised otherwise.”

“I also wanted to ask you something else,” she said. “Reports have reached this office that you have joined politics, be honest with me, is it true?”

I looked at her straight in the eye and said I was keen on being confirmed as HM.

“If you have heard anything, those are just rumours from enemies of development madam,” I said.

“Mwalimu, during last week’s HM’s meeting, everyone was calling you mheshimiwa,” she said. “You think we do not know?

“Due to the role I play in the society, I have always been referred to as mheshimiwa for many years. Others call me Boss, Chairman or even Chief,” I said.

“Mwalimu, you know what I am talking about,” she said sternly. “But I need you to know that we will not allow anyone to mix work and politics. Nor will we tolerate you for using school time and resources to campaign.”

When I got home that evening, word was that I had been asked to resign. And at Hitler’s that evening, Rasto’s team comprising the teachers I had kicked out of the board were gleeful.

“You cannot be HM when you are campaigning to be MP, which you will fail anyway.” Said Rasto, adding that he would not sleep until I am kicked out of the school.

“You need to feel how I felt when you kicked me out.”

“All employees who want to contest for MP or any seat must resign,” said Tito. “You cannot be HM when you are campaigning to be MP!”

However, I told them I would not resign.

“The Deputy President is still in office, has he resigned? Even governors and MPs are still in office and campaigning,” I said. “Why can’t a simple HM continue serving as he campaigns?”

“Dre, you cannot go against the law,” said Lutta. “You cannot use public resources for campaigning and that is why the law was drafted.”

But Nyayo supported me, saying they would not allow any other HM to come to the school until I become the MP.