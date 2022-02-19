A Valentine’s Day with Fiolina to remember

Mwalimu Andrew

Fiolina changed into a tight, long glittering red dress. I wore my latest, stylish green Kaunda suit and a brand new, red Doom T-shirt.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Having not seen Fiolina for long, I thought of visiting her for Valentine’s.
  • Fiolina had really changed, she was not the same woman I last saw in November.

When I decided to visit Fiolina last week, who is domiciled in Kakamega on work assignment, I did not really know the reception I would receive given what happened the last time I visited her unannounced.

