Day Lutta led protests against my new Board

When I nominated forward-looking people to serve on our school’s Board of Management, among them Hitler, Nyayo, his wife Anindo, Alphayo and Fiolina, there were, as usual, enemies of development who did not like the move .

Your guess on who would oppose such an idea whose time had come is as good as mine. There was Rasto, Lutta, and Tito.

Lutta and Rasto were in the previous board and Tito is the sole proprietor of Busy Bee Academy. He would like to see Mwisho wa Lami Primary fail so that pupils can go to his fake academy.

I do not need to tell you that they are sponsored by Bensouda, the former HM, who did not like that a better person than her took over the school from her.

While the opposition has been quiet, it played out in the open last week. As a very committed board, we had agreed — at Hitler’s — that we would be meeting once every month, and sometimes fortnightly.

“There is a lot to be addressed in this school,” said Hitler, who suggested that we have weekly meetings, even asking if he could get an office in school. “I see teachers arriving in school late and leaving very early. I also know that some teachers do not go to class. I want to be here every day to ensure that does not happen.” I explained to him that those were my responsibilities but he said he had no intentions of usurping my power. “I just want to assist you to run the school smoothly. I am the only one who can handle Saphire,” he said.

As such, Hitler started coming to school almost every day, especially in the morning hours. Our first board meeting had been scheduled for last Tuesday. If we were keen, we would have sensed trouble earlier. When I left for school, there were leaves, small twigs and tree branches placed on the road all the way from my gate to the school. It was strange, but I did not think much about it.

Hitler was the first to arrive, at around 8.30am although the meeting was scheduled at 10am. He too, had seen leaves and branches from his gate to the school.

“Were they dropped by your students?” He asked me. I said I did not know what was happening.

“We need to find out who did this and why,” he said.

As he waited for other board members to arrive, he went around inspecting the school — he entered every classroom, spoke to pupils and issued instructions. By 10am, Nyayo, Anindo and Alphayo had arrived. Fiolina was not present. She had not talked to me but I ensured that her apologies were recorded in the minutes. Only legends know why.

I invited Lena, her terrible hair notwithstanding, to take minutes.

Although Hitler had presided over many drinking sprees, it seems he had never chaired a formal meeting, and although I had guided him, he kept asking me what to do at every stage. Let’s just say I was chairing the meeting. We were still introduction ourselves when we heard noise outside. We ignored but the noise kept growing louder. A group of rowdy youths were making their way to the school. They were carrying leaves, branches and placards and singing loudly. “Dre Must Go! Hitler must Go! Alphayo must Go! Nyayo Must Go!”

They shouted as they approached the gate. I noticed there were some students in the group, wearing uniforms. They were collecting more leaves and twigs that were on the road as they approached the gate.

Some Class Eight students joined them. As they got near the staffroom, Hitler, Nyayo and Alphayo ran away.

The group was led by Lutta and Rasto. There was also Tito and boys from neighbouring villages. I did not know how, but I managed to quieten the rowdy team. “We will not achieve anything by shouting,” I said. But we can achieve a lot if we sit down and talk.”

“Dre Must Go…” rented the air.

“I can also shout, or pay people to shout!” I said. I then asked them to give me their representatives to come air their views. Lutta, Rasto and Tito identified themselves as spokesmen. Lutta asked the rowdy boys to wait under a tree. In my office, he said he had come to protest about the board. I asked him to explain.

“We have no problem with anyone in the board, they are all deserving Kenyans,” said Lutta. “My complaint is the process that was used to appoint them.” I asked him to name any process that was not followed.

“The HM can only recommend someone to sit on the board, they cannot appoint them. Do you know who appoints board members?” He asked. I told him that I had followed the process.

“Even my term has not expired!” Shouted Lutta. “And I have never received any letter withdrawing my appointment, so I am still a board member.”

“Forget about the process,” sad Tito. “What Dre has is not a Board of Management; it is just a gang of his confused friends and ruffians. It is a Board of Drunkards!”

“Let us not use that approach, Tito,” said Lutta. “Allow me to handle things.”

It was with difficulty that I convinced Lutta and his gang to leave the school, assuring them that I would have their issues addressed.

If I broke any rule, I am ready to correct it, but Lutta and Rasto will never return to the board. I also suspect that Kuya and Nyayo were behind the protest. Trust me, action will be taken. And the action will be televised. Stay here for details.