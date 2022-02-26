Mwisho wa Lami, are you ready for Dre, your next MP?

Mwalimu Andrew

My slogan, crafted by my brother Pius: Tried, Tested and Trusted, will resonate with everyone in Mwisho wa Lami and beyond.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • The people have asked me to vie for the position and I believe they will fund my campaigns.
  • The HMs told me they would freely and vigorously campaign for me as all teachers in the constituency.

When I took Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my enviable life, to Golf Hotel for the much-talked-about romantic Valentine’s evening, it was just a simple, honest act of love, not show-off.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.