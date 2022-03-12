Harry Kimani: Finding myself after addiction and depression

Harry Kimani

Musician and composer Harry Kimani during the interview at City Park C12 on February 18, 2022. Thomas Rajula | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: Thomas Rajula | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The award-winning musician determined to pursue what he loves most — music. 
  • The 40-year-old musician is working on a book about his own story.

On February 10, famous musician and songwriter Harry Kimani performed live at Alchemist, Westlands, Nairobi. In his own words: “I haven’t performed in so long, I’m surprised we’re doing close to two hours and I’m not feeling like I’m straining.”

