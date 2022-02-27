Ayub Ogada, Sauti Sol among most-streamed artistes abroad

Ayub Ogada

Afro-fusion legend Ayub Ogada performs ‘Kothbiro’ at the Nairobi Gallery on September 6, 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gospel-turned-secular singer Kevin Bahati’s hit jam ‘Wanani Remix’ was the most listened to local song. 
  • Afro-fusion band Sauti Sol topped the individual acts list with over 15 million streams collectively.

The late afro-fusion legend Ayub Ogada, little-known singer Jeff Kaale and Sauti Sol are the most-streamed Kenyan artistes outside the country. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.