Brush with daring conmen who pose as electricity officials

Dre

Until 2019, when, out of nowhere, someone, riding a blue Kenya Power motorcycle visited me.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When we parted ways here last week, I was holed up in Mwisho wa Lami waiting for someone from Kenya Power to come survey my home and connect it to an electrical grid. What I did not tell you is the long road we have travelled trying to get rescued from darkness!

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Delicate balance for mums working from home in face of Covid

  2. Hey, make those shoulders stand out

  3. Surgeon’s Diary: Light moments in midst ofa surgeon’s anxious life

  4. Staffroom Diary: Brush with daring conmen who pose as electricity officials

  5. How to shift your career path

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.