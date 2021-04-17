Covid jab: Day I brought everything to a standstill

Mwalimu Andrew

Tired of the cold lonely nights, I decided to get vaccinated on Thursday

Photo credit: J Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When I heard that the Deputy President and Hustler Number 1, Dr William Ruto, had been vaccinated with the Russian antidote, I decided that I, too, would take the same vaccine. The reasons are quite obvious.

