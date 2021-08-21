‘Tete’ film pays homage to a great scholar

Riyadha Mosque and Islamic Centre

The Riyadha Mosque and Islamic Centre whose construction started in 1892. The mosque has over 120 years of existence in Lamu Old Town. It was founded by Habib Swaleh, an Islamic scholar. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The film seeks to prevent further deterioration, disappearance and destruction of the rich, multi-faceted heritage.

The film also includes an exclusive tour of Habib Swaleh’s archaic home and an exploration of the artifacts of extreme intrinsic value.

Omar Kibulanga is the man behind the first-ever documented film of Habib Swaleh, an iconic individual whose legacy and influence on education, science, and culture still lingers along the East African coastline.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.