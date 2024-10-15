Is it ethical to neuter your pet?

Pet neutering, the process of surgically sterilizing animals, has become a common practice among pet owners and veterinarians. While it offers several benefits, both for pets and society, the procedure isn't without controversy. Beyond the medical advantages, some animal rights advocates argue that neutering infringes on a pet's right to reproduce and live naturally. So, where do we draw the line between responsible ownership and ethical concerns?

For pet owners, the pros of neutering often outweigh the cons. Medically, spaying a female pet reduces the risk of life-threatening infections like pyometra and eliminates the chances of ovarian and uterine cancer. In males, castration lowers the risk of testicular cancer and helps prevent prostate problems later in life.

Behaviorally, neutered pets tend to be calmer and less prone to aggression or territorial marking. A neutered cat, for instance, is less likely to spray furniture, and a male dog may lose the urge to roam in search of a mate. These changes can make pets more manageable, especially in urban living situations.

Dr Dancan Mwarangu, a veterinarian at Noble Veterinary Surgeon says that the right time to neuter your pet is right when they are coming into heat. “For cats, this is when they are between five and six months. For dogs, it is at about eight months depending on the dog breed.

Dr Mwarangu shares that the greatest advantage with neutering is that it helps to improve the pet’s quality of life as they are spared from mammary tumours. “When neutered there will be no need for your pet to come on heat which may result in hormonal imbalance. Hormonal imbalance is what often causes mammary cancer. He says that neutering also helps protect your pet from being injured by other pets as they seek out mates. Many times dogs engage in fights as they want to secure mates and sometimes these fights can be dangerous for their health,” he says, adding that neutering also makes it easier to handle overly aggressive animals.

While he says that neutering procedures are often safe, Dr Dancan cautions that there are times when “older animals can get affected by the anesthesia. Sometimes, the wound can get infected though this is a rare occurrence.”