Looking for pet care products? You are spoilt for choice

Pet products are quickly becoming the “it” items in town- sophisticated and costly, marking a shift in how we care for our furry companions. Gone are the days when cats licked themselves clean or dogs scratched away at fleas. Today, the market is filled with shampoos, moisturisers and specialised pet care products. The era of pets eating table scraps and drinking milk is behind us. Now, there are specially formulated pet foods and even cat milk.

The pet food business is rapidly evolving into a luxury industry, with an increasing presence of imported and locally produced products. Ruth Chesang, from Aquapet Limited, takes us on a tour of her store and I am amazed at the variety of products available—from insect repellents and dog diapers to pet shampoos and even toothbrushes, mouthwash, and toothpaste for pets.

“It’s important to brush your pet's teeth every day,” Ruth says, pointing at the assortment of oral care products for pets.

At the store, prices range significantly. You can find pet shampoos starting at around Sh1,500, while dog cages can go up to Sh20,000. Pet food ranges from Sh3,000 to Sh7,000, depending on the brand and age of the pet. “Food for younger pets, like puppies and kittens, is often more expensive because they need more nutrients than older pets,” Ruth explains.

Dog treats pictured at Aqua pet store along Kijabe street in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

Gabriel Ouma, Chief Surgeon at Small Five Vet Clinic, acknowledges that pet care has evolved, with more people recognising the importance of providing proper care for their animals. When it comes to choosing the best cleaning products, he advises consulting with a vet. “There are many safe options for pet shampoos and soaps, but there are also dangerous products on the market, often sold by unqualified individuals. Recently, I treated dogs that were poisoned after being washed with insecticides meant for cattle.”

Parrot food as pictured at Aqua pet store along Kijabe street in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

As for pet food, Dr Ouma suggests that busy pet owners may want to consider purchasing ready-made pet food from supermarkets or pet stores. However, he advocates for homemade pet food whenever possible. “Preparing food at home allows pet owners to bond with their pets, and it's usually cheaper,” he says adding, “But the challenge is getting the nutritional content right. Homemade food should include sufficient protein and just enough fat. I recommend alternating between two days of homemade food and two days of processed food.”