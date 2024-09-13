How Phoina Wambui built her beauty empire

Phoina Wambui, widely known as Phoina, is a passionate beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur who has taken the beauty industry by storm. With a passion for makeup artistry, Phoina has built a thriving beauty brand that caters to clients ranging from celebrities to everyday-women.

She describes herself as the "Kylie Jenner of Africa".

"I want to take my beauty brand global. Like Kylie, who built an empire with her product line, I aspire to do the same and make Phoina Beauty a global name."

How does it feel to be part of Nai-Rich reality TV show?

First of all, it's a dream come true. I feel so excited for the whole thing. Being part of this reality show feels like my brand is recognised. It’s an amazing platform to show my entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and let people see the real me, beyond the curated social media posts.

There is so much we do behind the scenes. We have families, our own time and so on.

When I was approached about being part of the show, I felt like I was a big deal.

Our fans should expect drama, spice, and lots of inspiration from the show.

Who was Phoina before the fame?

Well, I’m an only child raised by my mum and grandmother. I didn’t grow up with much, but I had a lot of love from both of them.

My mum was a hardworking woman, and I believe that’s where I got my hustling skills.

I grew up in Nairobi, but part of my childhood was spent in Thika.

My biological father passed away when I was young, but my mum remarried, and so I was raised by a wonderful man whom I consider my dad. I believe a dad is the one who raises you, not just the one who gives life.

You studied mass communication but ended up a makeup mogul, what made you switch careers?

After high school, I went to college and studied mass communication. I even worked in radio for a while, but I’m naturally shy, so it didn’t quite work out.

That’s when I started doing makeup for friends and family, and it turned into my passion and career.

I’m completely self-taught. Makeup has always fascinated me. I’d watch my mum do her makeup every morning, and I just started experimenting. Eventually, what began as a passion turned into a full-fledged business.

I was working at an office job, but I started doing weddings and freelance gigs. Soon, I realised I was making more money in one weekend doing makeup than I was at my 9-to-5 job. That’s when I decided to quit and focus fully on makeup.

I would say my mass communication journey has come in handy with what I currently do. From videography to PR skills and marketing, everything I learned in mass communication has helped me. So, even though I left the radio, it wasn’t a waste.

I had a smooth transition because, by the time I opened my beauty salon, I already had a solid clientele from my freelancing gigs.

Of course, business has its challenges, but I’m happy with how far I’ve come.

You’ve been open about your decision to have surgery. Why was that important for you?

Well, first of all being in the limelight means dealing with a lot of scrutiny including body-shaming.

Nothing has ever made me stop and reconsider my life or business. I just keep moving forward.

So, even when I did the surgery it was to look good.

Being in the fashion industry, I model a lot of clothes, so, I was uncomfortable with my tummy.

I opted for liposuction to feel more confident. If someone wants to enhance something for themselves, I would say go for it.

My family, including my mother, was supportive although she had wanted me to do it after I had children.

I had to explain to her why and she said, “Live for now,” and agreed. I wanted to feel good now, and when babies come later, I can always do it again or hit the gym.

To anyone who wants to enhance their body, do your research and go to the right professionals. Surgery is not something to be afraid of if you’re informed and choose reputable doctors.

I spent close to a million (shillings) for the whole process.

What’s the most expensive thing you own right now and is Phoina dating?

I have a lot, but my wigs and some of my purses are a bit expensive.

I have a Gucci bag worth around Sh230, 000. And, yes, I bought it for myself because I work extra hard.

About dating, I would say right now I’m focusing on myself and my business. There are potentials, but I’m waiting for the right one.