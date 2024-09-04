I dropped out of finance to pursue film behind my parents' back

At just 21 years old, Maurice Muendo Musyoki has already carved out a notable space in the Kenyan film industry.

A passionate sound designer and location sound specialist, Maurice is driven by a deep love for storytelling that has seen him contribute to several high-profile projects.

From his work on DStv's "Wawu, That's My Dress" and "Mum vs Wife" to his sound design on the acclaimed and award-nominated film Last Supper, Maurice's portfolio is both impressive and diverse.

Maurice is also an emerging director, with short films like Rebirth and The Date under his belt. He’s gearing up for his feature directorial debut with a movie dubbed Bobo.

He is the co-founder of the production company Film Plug.

What inspired you to pursue a career in sound design and location sound, and how has your passion for storytelling influenced your work?

I will be honest with you, my inspiration for pursuing a career in sound design and location sound came from my deep love for storytelling, particularly African stories.

I’ve always believed that sound is a crucial element in bringing stories to life, adding depth and emotion that visuals alone can't achieve.

My passion for storytelling drives me to ensure that every project I work on has a rich auditory experience that fully immerses the audience in the narrative.

Working on "Wawu, That's My Dress" and "Mum vs Wife" was an incredible experience.

Each show had its unique challenges and rewards. "Wawu, That's My Dress" was particularly demanding due to the urban setting and the long working hours.

Capturing clean audio in such a bustling city environment was challenging, especially in crowded markets and other noisy locations. Despite these difficulties, the energy and dynamism of the city added a vibrant layer to the project, which was a highlight in itself.

On the other hand, "Mum vs Wife" was shot in a more controlled environment, which allowed for greater precision in sound capture and overall production.

The controlled setting made it easier to manage the audio quality, but it also required careful attention to detail to ensure consistency and maintain the show's polished feel.

One of the greatest highlights of both projects was the collaboration with the crew. Everyone’s passion and commitment to quality brought these shows to life, making the hard work worthwhile.

Some of your projects have received nominations from prestigious festivals, what do you think contributed to their success?

Working on projects like Last Supper was a rewarding experience. The film had a strong script and a dedicated team, which laid the foundation for its success. It was easy to work.

The attention to detail in both the sound design and overall production quality played a significant role in its acclaim.

I believe that our commitment to telling a compelling story with authenticity and emotional depth resonated with our audiences and even the judges liked it.

My background in sound design has deeply influenced my approach to directing. I’m always mindful of how sound and visuals work together to create a cohesive narrative. In Rebirth and The Date, I focused on using sound to evoke emotions and build an atmosphere. For example, in Rebirth, sound played a crucial role in portraying the protagonist's psychological journey.

As a co-founder of Film Plug, what are some of the key milestones the company has achieved so far, and what are your goals for its future?

Film Plug has achieved several key milestones since its inception, including working on the film Green House, commissioned by Maisha Magic Movies.

Our goal for the future is to continue producing high-quality, impactful films that resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

We also aim to expand our reach and collaborate with more filmmakers across Africa to bring diverse African stories to the world stage.

As a person, I also plan to continue growing as a filmmaker and storyteller, with a focus on telling authentic African stories.

I aim to direct more feature films and expand the reach of Film Plug, working on projects that not only entertain but also inspire and provoke thought. I also want to use my platform to mentor young filmmakers and contribute to the growth of the African film industry.

What did you study in school and was it your dream career?

I initially had a passion for film, but like many African parents, mine were not supportive of the idea. They insisted I study finance, which I did at Zetech College in 2018, but it wasn’t my true calling.

Eventually, I dropped out of the finance program without their knowledge and applied for the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) scholarship. I can say that I was fortunate enough to receive the opportunity.

I kept up the pretense of studying finance until my parents found out the truth that I had quit school. I had a tough conversation with my parents about the whole thing.

Over time they saw the success of my projects, and they began to appreciate the arts more. Now, they even ask me when I’m releasing my next film.

How are you preparing for your future projects and what can audiences expect from the film?

Well, I have a couple of projects that I am working on. I will talk about how my feature directorial debut with Bobo has been.

This particular one has been both exciting and challenging. I'm dedicated to aligning every aspect of the film with my vision, ensuring it's deeply emotional and relatable.