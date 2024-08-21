Director Trevor: How a college dropout became a digital powerhouse

Before Director Trevor, real name Bonventure Monyancha Kebati, became a household name and met his ex-lover, Mungai Eve, he lived a quiet, carefree life, savouring the joys of youth. But when the world was brought to a standstill by Covid-19 in 2020, Trevor saw a silver lining amid the chaos.

Armed with the little knowledge he had gained from two years at JKUAT University where he was pursuing a degree in mass communication that he never completed, he dove headfirst into the world of online content creation.

Fast forward to today and Trevor, 25, has achieved what many seek through years of education – financial success. In this candid interview, he opens up about his journey as an online creator, the challenges and triumphs he's faced, and the often-overlooked dark side of life in the spotlight.

1. Most people know you from YouTube, but who exactly is Trevor?

I am a dynamic 25-year-old from Kisii County. I was born in Bonchari constituency, Suneka Kisii. We are a family of five, four boys and one girl and I’m the third-born, along with my twin brother. My father is a retired engineer who worked at Kisii Bottlers Company (Coca-Cola), and my mother is a teacher.



I became a prominent social media strategist and expert video director around 2020 but in 2021, people started seeing me a lot. With a deep understanding of digital media trends and audience engagement, I have leveraged my expertise to build Kenya Online Media, (KOM). I serve as the founder and CEO there. I also work with various brands for marketing and so on. Currently I would say I am earning through social media platforms.

2. What did you study in school? Is it what you have always wanted to do?

When I was in primary school at Imperial Academy Kisii and later at Homabay high school, I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to become. However, after high school, I developed an interest in media. I enrolled at JKUAT University’s main campus in Juja to pursue a degree in mass communication.

Unfortunately, I couldn't complete my studies due to financial constraints and the impact of COVID-19. I do plan to return to school to study cinematic arts at a university in South Africa. That’s in the works, and I’ll share more details when everything is finalised.

I attended JKUAT from 2019 to 2021, but I didn’t graduate. My parents aren’t aware of whether I finished school or not, but they know I’m doing well in life, and that’s what matters to them.



3. Looking back at your journey, what are you most proud of, both personally and professionally?

I’m most proud of creating an avenue that not only supports me financially but also benefits my family and loved ones. Given the challenging employment landscape in Kenya where securing a job can be difficult regardless of academic qualifications, it is fulfilling to have built something that offers me stability.

Professionally, I take pride in inspiring many young people to create opportunities on online platforms like YouTube. My achievements have motivated many of them, and my platform has also generated job opportunities. Currently, I employ 14 people including editors, voice-over artists, presenters, and marketing managers. I plan to transform my YouTube and Facebook accounts into 24/7 news outlets. We are actively exploring ways to achieve this.



4. How did you handle the public breakup with your ex-girlfriend, along with the trolling that followed?

When I look back on my journey, there are moments when I could have taken different paths, and my breakup with Mungai Eve is one of them. It was public but what most people don't know is that by the time the public knew about it, it was already over. We had broken up about five months prior. When everyone was speaking about it, I was already in a different phase in my life and had already adjusted.

Concerning bullies, you can never handle or control bullies online or what they say about you. You simply learn how to deal with the issue itself. I handled the pressure at that time by leaning on the fact that it would eventually subside. Such experiences have been valuable learning avenues and have contributed to my growth and development.



5. You’re known for your stylish personality, how did that come about, and who inspires your style?

I put a lot of effort into my fashion choices. However, with time I realised that many of my fans didn’t quite understand my sense of style, so I decided to tone it down and blend in more with the crowd. Because of that, I ended up spending a lot of money on outfits. I remember once buying a pair of casual shoes for Sh50,000 for my 24th birthday.