Sultana actress Winnie Ndubi Bwire succumbs to cancer

Talented Sultana actress Winnie Ndubi Bwire aka 'Dida' has died after a long battle with cancer.

Her family announced her death on Thursday September 5, saying she succumbed while undergoing treatment in Turkey.

"It is with a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God's will that we announce that Winfred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle with cancer on the 5th of September 2024 while undergoing treatment in Turkey," read the family's statement.

Bwire's family also thanked everyone who supported her during her battle with the disease.

"We thank you all for your overwhelming support, prayers and generous donations during her treatment. We will provide more details in due course."

Bwire's death comes just weeks after she made a public appeal for financial support to continue her cancer treatment.

She had sought Sh5 million to cover the cost of her medical treatment, including accommodation and meals during her stay abroad.

In her last video, which Bwire shared on social media on August 14, the actress revealed that she had responded to her medication before the side effects began to take their toll.

"You wouldn't believe it, it has over 41 side effects and you never know which one is going to hit you. You experience some of them at different times and it keeps changing," Bwire said.

She said that because of the severity of the side effects, her doctors advised her to stop taking the drug.

Despite securing visas for her treatment in Turkey, Bwire struggled with financial constraints that delayed her care.

In her heartfelt appeal for help, Bwire said: "If you can support me, I have nothing to give in return, but you will save my life. I didn't want this video to be emotional; I wanted it to be hopeful.

Bwire also expressed her frustration with the high cost of healthcare and how difficult it is to make progress.

"Every time I feel like I've taken ten steps forward, it's like I'm being dragged back eight steps. Thank you so much for praying for me," she said.

Bwire was diagnosed in 2022 with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a rare type of cancer that involves abnormal cells in the milk ducts of the breast.