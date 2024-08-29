From ouch to wow: All you need to know about waxing

In the pursuit of smooth, hair-free skin, waxing comes in as an effective, long-lasting solution. However, you need to be well prepared and assess your tolerance to pain, because it is seldom painless.

Truth be told, waxing is painful. The degree of the pain and the number of 'ouches' you will utter depend on your tolerance levels. Does it get better? Some say yes, while others claim it becomes more manageable over time. Saturday Magazine spoke to women who swear by the impeccable results of waxing, and their experiences were as varied as the many hair removal techniques currently available to Kenyans.

"I remember my first experience like it was yesterday. They waxed one armpit and I shot up from my couch where I was lying. I went home lifting one hand up as the other held my handbag…I did not even pay and I never went back. It was a very painful, uncomfortable experience. They soothed me and encouraged me to persevere but I refused. I didn’t even bother getting the other armpit waxed. I was done.” Joan* remembers.

Like Joan, it took Julz only one waxing session to swear never to get her pubic hair waxed. She says for over two years, her beautician had tried to convince her to try waxing, until one day she gave in.

"I decided to try it because using razors was leaving me with dark armpits and bikini area. The first struggle was the exposure of my privates to a stranger. I felt more comfortable when I found out it the procedure was being done by an old woman. On the waxing itself, I believe I have high pain tolerance but wueh! That pain was something else. It can make you go nuts. I sang, prayed, and played all genres of music but nothing worked. I screamed and regretted taking myself there with my own money!”

She says the pain subsided quickly, but Julz vowed never to get waxed on her privates. However, she waxes her armpits occasionally.

"I went back recently to another beautician and it was still painful but not as much as the first time. I will occasionally go for armpit waxing but for my privates, never again. The smoothness is great but not worth the pain."

Kissing many frogs?

Unlike Julz and Joan, Cheryl did not stop waxing even after a not-so-pleasing first-time appointment.

"I booked my first appointment five months ago. The aesthetician heated up the sugar, (she was going for soft wax), applied the wax while it was still quite hot, and used a knife (the metallic one...you can imagine how hot that was) without using gloves."

After the appointment, Cheryl could not only wear her underwear for three days, and neither could she wash well. Her skin became tender and anything that touched it brought her pain.

It was a horrible experience. Later I realised it was my attendant's first time doing the procedure. Luckily, I found another waxing lady who was more experienced and I resorted to hard waxes only. I'm a happy girl now," she affirms.

Before resulting in waxing, Cheryl had tried many other hair removal methods, including trimming, razor, and hair removal creams, but they did not work for her. Despite being on the regimen for about six months now and religiously going for waxing every four to six weeks, she says she still experiences some pain during and shortly after the procedure.

Cheryl Omondi who shares about her waxing experience. Photo credit: PHOTO/POOL.

"I have noticed a significant difference. The hair does not grow back faster…it takes two weeks before I notice any hair. Also, the hair is not as dense as it was before I started waxing."

To women who want to wax, Cheryl's advice is, "Do a lot of research. Trust your gut during the process and speak up if anything feels off during the process. Let your attendant know if it is your first time. It helps a lot. Ask for something to hold onto to distract you from the pain (I always ask for a bottle I can squeeze), and make sure the area is clean before the procedure. Additionally, keep looking until you find an attendant that you connect with on a personal level is good."

Pain was worth it

Were it not for the aesthetician who convinced Jacky to stay, she would never have undergone waxing. Not then. Not ever. Despite thoroughly researching on what to do and what to avoid, Jacky wanted to back out at the last minute and pay for the service without actually receiving it.

"Ah, you're already here. Vumilia tu. Kama mbaya mbaya (Just persevere, if it is unpleasant, so be it)," she remembers her aesthetician's words. "I honestly appreciate that when the pain was too much, she took breaks, and we'd count to five before she went on. That helped."

After the experience, Jacky was beaming with happiness. "I was happy. No hair on my armpits and down there felt amazing. The pain was worth it for sure."

While her hair tends to grow back fast, Jacky admits that she picked waxing because she wanted something that would require less of her energy, serve her for a longer period, and one that would not leave her armpits and privates feeling itchy.

"After waxing, I usually avoid deodorants and I don’t use any soap on the area when showering. I just use water, then I apply aloe vera and coconut oil for that week. It helps soothe the skin. Also, I always wear cotton panties after the session, and avoid tight clothes for about two days," she explains.

Although waxing has been a game changer, Jacky admits that she is reaping the benefits of consistency.

"Before, I used to go in for sessions every four weeks. Now, I can stay for about six weeks before needing another appointment. The hair grows less dense and is softer. Also, the pain isn't as much. Just a pinch."

After three years of waxing, Jacky advises women who are scared of the procedure to go for it.

“We all have different pain tolerance levels, and somebody else's experience doesn't necessarily mean that's the same experience you'll have. Also, stay loyal to your waxing lady," she advises.

Self-esteem booster

Like Jacky, once Dorothy started waxing five years ago, she has never looked back. She says initially it was painful, and she was anxious, but the outcome was worth the discomfort.

"It was a self-esteem boost whenever I wore sleeveless tops."

One thing that made Dorothy choose waxing over other hair removal methods was the darkening of her underarms and the small cuts she would inflict on herself unknowingly after using a shaver.

Now that her pain level has dropped to manageable levels, Dorothy shares that waxing is a treasured part of her self-care routine.

"Actually today after this interview I have an appointment to clear all the bushes, including my legs! Haha! Waxing is a confidence booster for me and it also spices up my sex life."

Does she have any go-to products or routines after waxing? "My wax technician uses rose water after the procedure to clean the waxed areas and when I get home I stick to my personal hygiene routine."

While consistency is the name of waxing, Dorothy reveals that earlier this year she experienced ingrown hairs after waxing because of skipping her monthly session.

"To deal with the discomfort, I used some bump control cream that eased the itch and in a few days, the bumps disappeared."

For any woman who is considering waxing for the first time, Dorothy has some advice. "Make sure you visit a wax technician who knows his/her work or someone with good recommendations. I once referred my sister to someone because my wax technician was out of town and she needed to get it done. It happened that this particular technician was not well versed with the job so my sister endured a lot of pain and even bled in some areas."

All you need to know about waxing positions

Business out there

While waxing is a self-esteem booster, it can also affect one’s self-esteem; a sentiment that Linda can attest to. Although she has been waxing for three years now, Linda found it absurd that the aesthetician left the room once she began to undress, and promptly returned when she was completely naked, to begin the waxing procedure.

"After that, she told me to spread my legs. I felt that was very bold and forward. She waxed my vulva first then asked me to place one of my legs on her shoulder and the other on the bed. I felt completely vulnerable and exposed, especially when she put on a lamp to ensure she didn’t miss any hair. Her face was so close to my private parts…it was so weird," she remembers.

What surprised Linda when she was getting her session was her backside being waxed for the Brazilian style.

"First of all, I did not know that area had hair…it was a shock to me." Three years in, Linda still goes for the Brazilian waxing style and does it on her legs and armpits. “It is only on my left arm and vulva that I feel some pain these days," she says.

Linda Nasimiyu during an interview at Nation Centre in Nairobi on August 28, 2024. Photo credit: BONFACE BOGITA | NATION

Like the unwritten rule among men that one should never cheat on their barber, Linda admits that she has never changed aestheticians. “Everywhere she goes, I follow."

Since she is a do-it-yourself kind of woman, Linda shares that she has learnt the art of removing ingrown hair as part of her aftercare routine.

"I have tweezers and can remove the areas I can reach. In areas I can't reach, I either let them grow out or I ask my aesthetician to pay more attention to the ingrown hairs during subsequent sessions."

For women who want to start waxing and are skeptical about it, Linda says, "Be consistent. Do not shave or use creams in between your sessions because it affects the progress. Also, be prepared to expose your vulnerable parts. It is an intimate experience so they will get into every corner that you can imagine to remove hair."

From the experts

Faith Kwamboka, an aesthetician at Alycer Esthetics, says that unlike shavers and creams, waxing removes hair by pulling the hair from the roots, hence the pain.

She however says that with time, the pain levels drop because the hair grows less dense and in a determinate direction.

"If you mix shaving and waxing you will never see change. The more you wax, the less hair you will have. There are different types of wax used. For armpits and bikini area, we use hard wax because the hairs in this area tend to be hard while we use soft wax for other parts of the body like hands and legs."

Alycer Esthetic Aesthetician, Faith Kwamboka during the interview in Nairobi on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation

Faith explains that waxing involves applying a thin layer of hot wax on a hairy area using wax strips and pulling the strips off abruptly.

The rule of thumb before applying the wax is to heat it to a moderate temperature, otherwise it can burn the client. Also, it should be neither too runny nor too hard.

Dos and don'ts of waxing

Maintaining good hygiene is important for a successful experience for both the client and the wax technician. Faith says that the waxing room should be clean, and the attendant should come with a disposable bowl containing clean wax. The spatula should not be shared among clients.

Faith says that once a client walks in, they should be provided with wipes or cotton balls and warm water to clean themselves before the session. The aesthetician should also wear gloves at all times.

"After a waxing session, the client should not apply deodorant, be intimate, wear a tight panty, swim, or go to the gym for at least 24 hours," she explains.

First-time clients have their pain tolerance levels gauged by waxing their armpits. "This makes them aware of what to expect."

Laser hair removal

Esther Mitto, a medical aesthetician at Eyaly Skin Clinic shares that laser hair removal explains that the process involves using concentrated beam of light to remove unwanted hair.

Before getting the procedure done, Esther advises, "The client should do a clean shave on the area of treatment about 12-24 hours before. This way, you will not feel the heat as much."

Medical aesthetician at Eyaly Skin Clinic Esther Mitto speaks during an interview at the clinic in Kilimani, Nairobi on August 28, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

If I'm shaving why not wax? I ask "For waxing it plucks off the hair from the root while a laser destroys the hair follicles from the root."

Also, Esther says the client should come when their skin is free of deodorant and/or moisturizer. "Avoid sun exposure at least 24 hours before your appointment. If you are on any bleaching agents or creams, or blood thinners and antibiotics you need to stop three days before," she explains.

Additionally, 24 hours after the procedure, Esther shares that the client should avoid sunlight, swimming, hot showers, and treatments like saunas and steaming.

Phases of laser hair removal

There are three phases for this procedure. Esther explains a client needs 6-8 sessions in the initial phase (active growth phase) which are 3-4 weeks apart. "The transition phase is the second and since most hair follicles will have been destroyed, you will have 4-6 sessions, once every two months. Lastly, we have the maintenance phase which is done once to thrice a year."

Medical aesthetician at Eyaly Skin Clinic Esther Mitto serves a client at the clinic in Kilimani Nairobi on August 28, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

In all these sessions, the client will only spend 20-30 minutes. Esther elaborates, "Laser hair removal is less painful compared to waxing…I mean there is that warmth feeling but it is not painful because we have a cooling machine to minimize any heat sensation you may feel."

Does it cause cancer? "No. It does not. Cancer is caused by ionizing radiations and the laser we use here (Nd YAG) is a non-ionizing and it does not penetrate beyond the dermis and epidermis. It only focuses on the hair follicles."

After going through the procedure, Esther shares that they apply cooling gel to soothe the area and advises clients to use it day and night for at least three days.

"We have the glycolic scrub which stimulates the hairs to fall off, helps smoothen the area and get rid of the ingrown and helps with hyperpigmentation. Also, there is the even blend serum which helps with hyperpigmentation and smoothening the area."