Vaginal cleansing trends: Experts urge caution

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • Dr Sule tells HealthyNation the products have no regulation
  • She also points out the danger of using Yoni eggs, saying some women forget to remove them
  • Dr Bosire says there is a risk of irritation and inflammation with vajacials
  • Dr Bosire and Dr Ong’ech agree that the vagina naturally self-cleanses


It is 2.30pm when Nerima Wanyama walks into a beauty parlour in Nairobi’s CBD.

