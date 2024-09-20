From footballer to squat king: Inspiring journey of Zane who's redefining fitness

Nkululeko Zane Dlamini, popularly known as the ‘King of Squats,’ had just finished breakfast when we met him at Sankara's Hotel gym in Nairobi.

He is wearing a black mesh vest that shows glimpses of his chiselled abs and a pair of blue shorts. Like every other day you see him, he is sporting his trademark durag.

What you see of the 40-year-old on TikTok is what you get when you meet him.

The product of his signature squat routine, often set to the rhythm of traditional South African Zulu music, ‘Maskandi.’

Zane’s incredibly toned thighs and perfectly sculpted glutes, which he proudly attributes to his signature squat routines, have captivated audiences around the world.

South African Nkululeko Dlamini, the man dubbed 'the King of Squats' during his routine workout exercise at Sankara Hotel in Nairobi on September 19, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation

Retired professional footballer

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, Zane remains grounded, exuding a calm and collected demeanour that contrasts sharply with the energy he brings to his fitness routines.

“Fame is nothing new to me,” he says. “I was a professional soccer player for Jomo Cosmos in South Africa and later played in Swaziland. The only difference now is that my fame has reached a whole new level thanks to social media and the work I do,” the former centre says.

Zane started his soccer career in 2009 when he signed for Jomo Cosmos after failing to cut Amazulu FC, who had first scouted him. At the time, Zane was pursuing his Bachelor of Education at the University of the Free State.

Despite his talent in goal-scoring, Zane spent a lot of time on the bench or in the gym. He was eventually loaned out to a club in the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, where he excelled.

“Because of my success in Swaziland, my club brought me back to the South African Premier League, but again things didn't go well. I decided to get into teaching fitness after being inspired by the king's wife during my time in Swaziland,” he tells Nation Lifestyle.

“The king's wife asked if I could train her and the daughter. That was the moment when I realised I could teach fitness. When I returned to South Africa, I enrolled in a fitness school, and when I was certified, I decided to teach fitness.”

The perfect squat

As a centre forward, where body movement techniques are fundamental to scoring goals, such as holding the ball in play, making inside and outside run-ins, drifting, twisting, and turning to shoot from tight angles, these techniques inspired his squat routine that we are now accustomed to seeing on social media.

“Everyone in the fitness industry was rowing, boxing, running, or dancing, so I wanted to come up with a more fun concept that targeted the whole body, hence my signature squat routine. You could do the normal squat where you go up and down with weights, which is painful, but my routine is more fun, involves lots of movement, and is enjoyable,” says Zane, who has been teaching fitness for 11 years now.

Zane’s squat routine is more than just fun – it’s a full-body workout that improves strength, endurance, and flexibility, three key components of physical fitness.

“If someone struggles with flexibility, this routine will help unlock their movement. If endurance is an issue, my squat routine builds that too. And of course, it builds strength. You get all three in one workout,” Zane explains.

His routines have become wildly popular on social media, especially among women who are drawn to his ability to make squats look both effortless and effective.

“My aim was always to make the workout enjoyable, so people don’t dread it. When you’re happy and having fun, the results come naturally,” he says.

How squats build a flat belly

Zane is quick to point out that while many people focus solely on the aesthetic appeal of his squat routine, it is actually a compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the core. “Squats are not just about building glutes – they can also help you achieve a flat stomach,” he says.

He describes his method as the 'core train,' inspired by the way a steam train operates with a head, middle, and tail, all working together to power the whole body.

How the core train builds a flat tummy is through the movement variation.

“Not many people know that squats help you get a flat stomach. A 45-degree squat focuses on your whole body, mostly involving your core. Whereas a 90-degree squat focuses on your thighs. The more you go down in a squat, the more you engage the abs and the body. That is why I always tell people to start with a 45-degree squat before any other exercise to fully engage the whole body,” he says.

Although fun, Zane warns that his ‘core train’ workout is also brutal, taking anywhere from one to almost two hours. And it is a non-stop workout.

How to build firm glutes

Zane is aware that what made him go viral was not necessarily his toned physique, but his rather butt, and he loves the attention.

There have been a lot of assumptions and misconceptions about how he achieved his slightly larger glutes, he argues, than is the case with the majority of men.

“The reason I went viral is because of my body. I think in Africa and some parts of Europe, it may have been the first time they saw a man with a toned, firm butt. But the truth is, I have always had a firm butt for many years, since my soccer days. It was never an issue until social media came along.”

Despite online trolls accusing him of taking hormones or undergoing cosmetic procedures, Zane is quick to set the record straight.

“It’s all natural. My butt has been this way for years, ever since my soccer days. It’s a result of hard training and the intensity of my squats. And yes, genetics play a role too,” he says.

The married man also wonders why he is perceived differently.

“Some have even asked if I am a man. I mean, who said men can't have firm butts? “ he asks.

Although he faces criticism, Zane has a loyal fan base, particularly among women who want to build strong, firm glutes

"I always say that it is possible to build firm, well-rounded, toned glutes within six months. I have helped several clients achieve this, but getting there depends on one's level of commitment and discipline to the workout. You will also need to eat plenty of macros and protein. Excess calories also help with growth,” he says.