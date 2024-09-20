Audit exposes shame of Kenya’s neglected heritage sites

An audit report on the National Museum of Kenya (NMK) has revealed that Kenya’s natural and cultural heritage is at serious risk if urgent corrective measures are not implemented.

The audit, covering four financial years, highlights significant negligence in protecting and promoting heritage sites, which may lead to the irreversible loss of these assets.

NMK has failed to maintain a clear annual budget for site conservation, leading to substandard work on rehabilitation projects and a lack of comprehensive inventories.

Staff responsible for heritage sites are also often unaware of the sites within their jurisdiction.

Many sites are described as neglected, collapsing, overgrown, and lacking essential facilities such as fences and proper ablution blocks.

The absence of fencing at numerous sites has resulted in substantial damage and revenue loss.

Among the most neglected sites are the Kengeleni Bell Tower, Dr Ludwig Kraph, Manda Old Town, Kaya Kauma in the Coast region and the Songhor Prehistoric Site in Kisumu.

These sites are in poor condition and lack proper protection.

The Auditor General’s performance audit emphasizes the critical need for effective conservation to preserve these sites for future generations.

"Heritage sites face potential risks and challenges that lead to deterioration and loss of heritage value. To ensure that future generations appreciate and learn about our cultural heritage and history there, there is critical need to sustainably conserve the heritage sites. Effective conservation of the sites does not only ensure preservation and safeguarding resources, but may also assist in revitalizing local economies and enhance a sense of identity, pride, and belonging among the resident communities," the report states.

The report also reveals that by the time of the audit dated February 2024 and currently before the National Assembly, Kenya had 398 gazetted heritage sites including 71 national, 146 public, 103 community, and 78 private sites all under NMK’s management.

However, the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu highlights severe deficiencies in site management.

For instance, construction work at the Fort Jesus World Heritage Site in Mombasa valued at Sh763 million had stalled. This project was intended to include sea wall protection, backfilling, landscaping, and other works crucial for safeguarding the site.

The Auditor General criticised NMK for failing to implement its 2020-2022 strategic plan which aimed to fence heritage sites and acquire ownership documents.

"The absence of ownership documents was attributed to failure to prioritise the acquisition of the papers, lack of survey equipment, and staff while absence of fences was attributed to failure in the implementation of fencing requests."

Despite the strategic plan, no title deeds were acquired within the period.

Moreover, NMK did not have a specific budget for site conservation, although it received Sh968,000 from various funds such as the Sports Fund, Tourism Development Fund, and UNESCO World Heritage List.

Evidence from the audit reveals inadequacies in preserving and restoring monuments.

For example, a request for a perimeter fence at Jumba la Mtwana in Kilifi County made in August 2021 had not been fulfilled by April 2023.

"Heritage sites that are not fenced face a risk of revenue leakage since visitors can access the sites at different points without paying the required entrance fee as was the case at Takwa ruins. Further, the absence of a fence increases the risk of insecurity as unauthorized persons can access the sites as was noted at Jumba la Mtwana ruins where the visitors were accessing a neighboring hotel through the heritage site, the report notes. "

The lack of security and revenue controls has led to neglect and unauthorized use of heritage sites.

The audit team also found that the Curator at Mama Ngina Drive Historical Site in Mombasa was unaware of neglected sections including the Kengeleni Bell Tower.

In Lamu, the curator reported that sites like Shanga ruins, Manda Old Town, Siyu Old Town, and other NMK sites in Pate Old Town were neglected due to a broken NMK speedboat, though the audit team accessed these sites without difficulty. Additionally, part of Mama Ngina Drive Historical Site has been converted into private homes and churches in a questionable process.

The report also highlights the delay in devolving museum functions to county governments, which NMK’s laxity exacerbates, leading to financial constraints.

"Finalising the devolution of museum functions could ease the management burden for NMK, leading to greater focus on key activities in the conservation of heritage sites," the report notes.

The absence of proper documentation further hampers revenue generation. Local and international visitors may avoid sites due to insufficient information, relying on tour guides who provide conflicting historical details.

"Evidence obtained through interviews, documentary reviews, and field verifications revealed inadequacies in the preservation and restoration of the monuments and other heritage sites," the report notes.

A research paper by Faith Pepela and Jepkogei Barsoget from the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis blames overlapping government policies for the poor state of heritage sites.

"Although heritage management through adoption of national and county legislation and policy has expanded, some aspects of cultural preservation such as institutional roles and responsibilities overlap.

"There is a legislative gap on the liability of exploration as it is unclear who between the NMK Board and the Cabinet Secretary is liable on the issue of licenses. Inherently, the Act leaves loopholes for abuse and exposes licensed researchers to the goodwill of the landowners," the paper states.