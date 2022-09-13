First Lady Rachel Ruto makes fashion statement during inauguration

Stylish and elegant. That is how First Lady Rachel Ruto looked during the inauguration of President William Ruto at the Kasarani International Stadium.

Mrs Ruto dazzled in a gold-coloured mermaid dress with rose detailing. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife also appeared to have got the memo as she looked stunning in a flowing dress with a cape.

President Ruto and Mr Gachagua both wore yellow ties to complement the outfits of their spouses.

Stylists did not fail to notice the fashion statements being made by Ms Ruto and Ms Rigathi whose chosen colours, they say, speak of royalty.

“The outfit that she has just worn today is a statement, she has just come out boldly to take her space, not only as the first lady but as a fashion icon. Of all the outfits we have seen her wear, this is one of the best, it brings out the elegance and the use of bold colours is also a point to note. The gold colour symbolizes royalty,” Ms Chemutai Kurgat, owner of Chemuuz Ankara, said.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto leave Karen for Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on September 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Ms Kurgat also designed some for President Ruto during the campaign period, when he mostly wore shirts with Ankara accents.

“We were trying to get away from the normal T-shirts that had been witnessed in previous campaigns. I created outfits that can be worn during and after elections,” she explained.

The gold colour perhaps was also meant to capture the colours of the presidential standard, which is mainly yellow. Yellow also happens to be the colour for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, led by President Ruto.

Stylist Michael Mwaura said the First Lady’s dress is a breath of fresh air from the Ankara outfits that she has been donning.

From left: First Lady Rachel Ruto, President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Dorcas Rigathi during the inauguration at Kasarani Stadium. Photo credit: State House Kenya

“It is unique and different. The colour gold is definitely a statement. An improvement from the Rachel Ruto we have been seeing in terms of fashion. I am glad she took her time to get a good stylist and designer,” Mr Mwaura said.

Designer Deepa Dosaja also agrees that Mrs Ruto looked stunning.

"The dress really flattered her figure, and I am looking forward to dressing her in ethically sustainable fabrics," Ms Dosaja said.

Simple yet elegant has always been Mrs Ruto’s go-to look, and that is why her fashion metamorphosis was noticed during her daughter’s wedding.