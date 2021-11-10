Ida Odinga

 Mrs Ida Odinga during the interview at her Spectre East Africa office in Industrial Area, Nairobi, on November 9, 2021.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Ida Odinga: 2022 politics won’t hurt my ties with Rachel Ruto

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida has opened up about her relationship with Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel, her dabbling in ODM politics, and why she believes her husband is the best bet for president.

