DP William Ruto's daughter, June, weds Nigerian beau

An excited Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel on Thursday led their firstborn daughter June down the aisle to exchange vows with her partner.

The invite-only event took place on Thursday at the DP’s official residence in Karen where June officially said “I do” to Nigerian fiancé, Dr Alexander Ezenagu.

June looked radiant in a white off-shoulder dress with a bouquet of pink and white roses.

In some of the videos and photos from the lavish wedding, a beaming Dr Ruto - donning a black suit and matching hat - perfectly executed his fatherly duties at the event while assisted by his wife Rachel who was also elegantly dressed.

The bride was radiant in a white off-shoulder dress and held a bouquet of pink and white roses on her last day as a single woman.

The wedding came just hours after a national prayer breakfast which Dr Ruto had attended alongside his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

June has been engaged to Nigerian scholar Alexander Ezenagu since May 8, 2021.

Dr Ezenagu holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He currently is an Assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

June Ruto studied international Relations at the University of Queensland, Australia, and also has a Bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi.