Pawrenting: Dealing with your dog’s bad breath

Playing child

There are several reasons why dogs have bad breath, dental diseases being the main cause.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • There are several reasons why dogs have bad breath, dental diseases being the main cause.
  • Other reasons could be injuries in the mouth, the presence of foreign bodies and sometimes the smell could be emanating from the body due to a metabolic issue.

Some people assume that dogs naturally have bad breath, it is sometimes called doggie breath.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.