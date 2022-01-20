Pawrenting: Signs and causes of seizures in dogs

You may have witnessed a dog having a seizure, and it is not a pleasant sight. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • A cardiac event is softer than a seizure and lasts a short while.
  • It is more like fainting for the dog, and it recovers faster.
  • Do not be alarmed when your dog gets a seizure; it may be a while before they get another attack, and if the attacks become frequent, your vet will come in handy. 

