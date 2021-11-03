How to dog-proof your compound

A common concern with dog owners is that their pet stays in the compound and does not break the fence and roam in other people’s homes. A reader wrote to Pawrenting on how frustrated they were with keeping a dog.

The dog does not easily get into their kennel and always want to “roam at neighbours’ property, so they always get lost within a year of acquiring them.”

Dogs fancy looking for spaces in the fence to sneak out. It is part of seeking adventure and also being naughty. Most will go out and chase cats, chickens and even run over people’s bins rummaging for waste to feed on. This will irk your neighbours most of the time and may create a bad relationship with them, so you need to sort it out as soon as possible.

Reinforce fence

One of the things you can do is reinforce your fence. Seal all the holes the dogs get out through. Cover that, too if they have dug under the wall by digging the fence deeper into the ground and any other place they might get out through. If you have a live fence, consider adding a chain link around the compound.

If they hate being in a crate and or kennel all day as most dogs do, consider fencing off a smaller garden area that is enough for them to run around and one they can’t jump out of. The fenced area can be where their kennel is so that they can retreat to their shelter when it is too hot or wet. Have their toys, water and food bowls in the fenced area. Anytime they are out of this area, make sure they are on a leash and supervised even when going for a toilet break.

Always hungry

There are also chances that the dog will always find its way out of a compound if they are always hungry, lack company to play with it, or lack enough attention from the owner. Some breeds of dogs become destructive when bored, especially if their energy levels are high.

So more reasons why you need to know a dog’s temperament before bringing them home. They also need to be adequately trained to stay inside the compound because, at night, you will most probably remove them from the fenced area to guard the home.

If your dog is big and keeps going out, it might soon be poisoned. Most people fear dogs and may not hesitate to take drastic actions, especially when they feel endangered.