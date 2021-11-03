How to dog-proof your compound

To manage stress on your side, clarify areas the pets are allowed to go and where you would want them to remain leashed.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maryanne Gicobi

A common concern with dog owners is that their pet stays in the compound and does not break the fence and roam in other people’s homes. A reader wrote to Pawrenting on how frustrated they were with keeping a dog.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.