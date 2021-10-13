How to make your hotel or Airbnb pet friendly

If you run an Airbnb or hotel , allowing pets can be one of the ways you can increase your revenue. Most modern pet owners consider them family members, and you can leverage that notion and make a profit from it.

Much as Airbnbs are offering travellers an alternative to staying in a hotel, many still do not allow pets. As a hotel host, you can put a few measures to ensure your property stays neat even if you allow guests to come with their fur friends.

The average Airbnb pet fee is around $20 (Kshs2200). This will cover the cost of pet supplies and the wear and tear of hosting pets over time. Also, as a host, if a guest’s pet leaves excessive damage after check out, you can lay a claim with Airbnb for a refund.

You will want to add a few pet-friendly amenities for the guests. Have water and food bowls, stock dry pet food, a pet bed and a kennel if you can. Provide pet-friendly covers for your furniture and plenty of towels to dry off the pet’s paws after being outside.

You will be at an advantage if you have a big compound where the pet can have room to roam around or even a trail walk where the pet and the owners can explore. You can also offer pet sitting services if your guests want to take trips without their pets. You charge an extra fee for that. You will also need to say the number of pets your property can accommodate.

Pet in the property

Most hosts who allow pets also have some of their own. In the description of your property, state that you have a pet in the property; you can include their photos in the photos section and a description of the pet’s temperament. Make sure to have trained the pet to accommodate strangers as well as other pets.

To manage stress on your side, clarify areas the pets are allowed to go and where you would want them to remain leashed. You can also state where you want the guest to dispose of the pet’s poop. You can also recommend dog parks, local vets, and pet stores that are around.

Allowing pets will mean more work for you even in terms of vacuuming off the fur, but if you offer good service, reviews from customers will make your property a go-to place for pet owners.