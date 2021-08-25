How a pet knows when you are sick

pet

Pets, especially dogs, can tell when their owners have a rough time.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maryanne Gicobi

Pet owners can attest to a time when they had a cold or flu, and their pets seemed extra affectionate. They insisted on being the closest living being by resting their heads on your lap during a time of the day when they would typically be ignoring you. How do pets know when their owners are unwell?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.