How a pet knows when you are sick

Pet owners can attest to a time when they had a cold or flu, and their pets seemed extra affectionate. They insisted on being the closest living being by resting their heads on your lap during a time of the day when they would typically be ignoring you. How do pets know when their owners are unwell?

According to research, pets, especially dogs, can tell when their owners have a rough time. They use different kinds of signals to figure it out. They will detect when your mood fluctuates due to anxiety, and you will notice they stay by your side longer. They also demand less from you and will be calmer.

Mood fluctuations

Sometimes you may not even know you feel anxious about something until you realise your pup is extra caring that day. And if they can pick your mood fluctuations, they will detect if you are nursing a much more severe physical condition or a terminal illness.

According to vets, dogs are naturally sensitive to changes in their people and if a person is infected with a virus or bacteria, they smell different. And since dogs have a powerful sense of smell, they pick that smell fast, sometimes so early on before the sick person starts feeling any different.

Experts who study canine cognition also say that a person’s mood, which can indicate an illness, triggers the dog’s sense of smell.

Information from your voice

Beyond your scent, a dog can get information from your voice. Five years ago, research revealed that dogs could pick emotional cues from a speaker’s voice beyond what they choose from familiar words. That is why when a couple is arguing or raises their voice; the dog starts to bark. They can tell this is not a normal conversation. A person’s voice carries indicators of fatigue, depression, happiness, hurt or other bad feelings.

Some dogs have been known to accurately detect diseases like malaria, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer in the developed world. Specially trained dogs also give comfort to those dealing with autism or those battling post-traumatic stress.

So next time the dog is unusually affectionate to you, listen to your body and see what signals you might be sending. You may be building up tension over something you are going through, and the dog can detect it and gets worried about your well-being.