Pawrenting: To tag or not tag your pet?

Pet

Vets advise owners from removing the pet’s collar even when it is an indoor pet or even if the animal shows some form of discomfort with the collar.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Maryanne Gicobi

 Obvious as it may seem, most pet owners have not tagged their pets. They give many reasons, from the tag being uncomfortable for the pet to the fact that their pet is primarily indoors and thus no need for identification.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.