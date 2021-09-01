Pawrenting: To tag or not tag your pet?

Obvious as it may seem, most pet owners have not tagged their pets. They give many reasons, from the tag being uncomfortable for the pet to the fact that their pet is primarily indoors and thus no need for identification.

A pet’s collar or tag which has the pet’s details is essential. It is a security feature. A tag should have your contact, the name of the pet and maybe the general area of where you live. A pet tag will save you some deal of pain in the worst case you lose your pet. Unless stolen, a tag on your lost pet will make sure you get your cat or dog back. This fact is emotionally calming to pet owners and will also save you the reward fee you will most likely offer to anyone who finds your lost pet.

Pet will get used

Vets advise owners from removing the pet’s collar even when it is an indoor pet or even if the animal shows some form of discomfort with the collar. House dogs and cats may at one time sneak out and get lost, and a collar with their details will help them get back to you. So long as you make sure the collar fits comfortably, wait for the pet to get used to it.

Vets also say the cat owners need not worry that collars pose a risk. This is because owners fear that when the cat is climbing or adventurous, it may snag the collar on a branch and choke. But the danger of being lost because it lacks a collar is more significant than being harmed by the collar itself.

Start them early

Pet experts say part of the reason cats show discomfort when fitted with a collar is because they are not used to them, and thus the owners should make a point of starting to put on the collar when the cats are kittens. But even so, a full-grown cat adjusts to the collar quickly. They will fuss a bit but don’t give in and remove the tag; they adapt to having one.

On the other hand, dogs adapt faster to collars because most of them start wearing them when they are puppies. So go ahead and tag your pets. Make the tag a cute one if you can; it will make your pet even more appealing to look at.