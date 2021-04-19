Home Engineer: From terrified mum to superhuman  

If the child let out even the tiniest of coughs, the hair on our arms stood up almost instantaneously, and assorted versions of Armageddon began playing in our minds. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  •  Our list of worries was amended to include constant screams, which revolved around ensuring hands are religiously washed, cessation of movement is limited to within the house for all and mask-wearing became more critical than even other key essentials their daily wardrobe.
The Year of the Cat. Before you ask, no - there is no such year in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Have you ever heard of the phrase scaredy-cat? Well, cats are some of the most easily scared animals, terrified at the tiniest of things. Remember, though, that the same scaredy-cat is also said to have nine lives. This ancient proverb claims that cats are generally intelligent, intuitive, have lightning-fast reflexes, quick decision-making skills and remarkable dexterity and agility. This correlation is intended to be made with us women whose past year can easily be characterised as the year of the cat – one which has seen mothers terrified at every turn, yet at the same time has seen them evolve into the most invincible of beings. 

