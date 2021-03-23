Home Engineer: Our source of happiness

Most people assume our bundles of joy are our most significant source of merriment.

By  Zahra Jalalkhan

The world celebrated the International Day of Happiness on March 20, 2021. This year’s theme was Happiness for All, Forever. With the global pandemic in our midst, it is sad to admit, but ‘happiness’ has had its limits tried and tested; and that’s why this day probably slipped away silently. As mothers, our happiness is a culmination of numerous day to day achievements. Most people assume our bundles of joy are our most significant source of merriment. We have celebrated with utter fulfilment and gaiety various stages of our children’s growth. Crawling – walking and chasing. Teething – chewing and biting. Baby’s first words – cute jargon and noise. The call of nature – diaper changes and potty training. Each stage comes and passes with a myriad of challenges, and when we succeed in creating a human out of a primitive creature otherwise born just like a cave dweller, we rejoice! But, while we are happy that our babies are being molded into respectable beings, could we slowly forget that for this happiness to exist today, there is a past that led us to the existential environment we reside in today? Let’s take a step back.

