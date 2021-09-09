Your complete guide to pillows 

Pillows

Decorative pillows are used for styling your bed. They come in different sizes and shapes.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Bett Florence-Kinyatti

What you need to know:

  • Don’t buy a pillow with sponge or cloth filling, you are better off sleeping without a pillow at all.
  • You could injure your neck and back if you sleep on decorative pillows for long. 

The average adult spends seven to nine hours in bed, sleeping on their pillows.  Despite the many hours we spend on our pillows, we don’t know much about these handy, necessary yet simple accessories. Consider this your complete guide:

