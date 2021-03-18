Pawrenting: Ouch! Here is what you can do when a pet bites you

Having a pet is all bliss and fun, the best companion a man would ever have, but sometimes cute and fluffy as they may be, they are still animals and can at times bite you. Take extra caution, especially if you have young children. Half of the pet bites occur to children between the ages of five and nine years. A cat or dog bites on kids are likely to be more fatal as compared to adults.

Although stray pets bite, experts say you are more likely to be bitten by a pet you know, a family pet or even a friend’s dog.

Preventing a pet bite

There are simple ways of preventing a bite. Please do not leave your children unsupervised when playing with a dog or cat, especially one that they are not used to. They could get excited and tease and even torture the pet intentionally, leading to the cat or dog biting them. When outside, advice children not to run or scream when they see a dog; they should remain motionless when approached by an unfamiliar dog. Avoid petting stray dogs or dogs that you do not know, even if they seem sweet. You should also not disturb a dog or cat sleeping, eating, or caring for puppies. If a dog approaches you, try and keep something between you and the dog, like a backpack, so if it bites, it gets to the bag and not you.

Be careful with a cat too, much as they do not have as much biting force, they compensate by inflicting far deeper puncture wounds. Their teeth are sharp and inject bacteria deep into the flesh.

It is also good to recognize the warning signs that the pet is getting agitated and is about to lash out. You will see them growl, bare their teeth and are air-snapped. Move away from them when you see that.

See a doctor

But what happens when a pet bites you. The pet bite we are talking about is not the “soft mouth” nip that cats and dogs do, often do when playing or soothing their teeth; it is a bite that inflicts the injury that ends up being a scar.

The immediate concern is to seek medical attention. Even if there is no blood, getting the wound checked. Inform your doctor if you have any underlying health conditions such as diabetes or liver disease because such conditions put you at a higher risk of more severe infection after a dog bite. The doctor may also give a tetanus shot vaccine if yours is out of date. Seek medical attention the same day, at least within the first eight hours of a bite.

Infections can spread quickly throughout your body, and a deep dog bite can result in damage to muscles, blood vessels, and nerves, so make sure you see a doctor.

And if you own a dangerous dog, let it wear a muzzle when not confined, have it in a short leash and warn people when they try to pet it. Otherwise, when your dog bites someone, you foot all their medical expenses.