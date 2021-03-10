Pawrenting: Living with allergies and pets

There are times you may want to keep a pet, but you find yourself sneezing or having a stuffy nose due to allergies to pets.

The good news is that you actually can keep the pet, but you have to go the extra mile. Owning a pet despite having allergies depends on the severity of the allergies and how much you love to keep a pet.

Animals with hair, fur or feathers are most prone to causing allergic reactions in people sensitive to their allergens.

Allergens are the proteins in the pets saliva, their urine, secretions from oil glands in the skin, and dander which are the dead skin particles these animals always shed.

These are usually deposited on the couches, rugs, shoes, and curtains. They also are found in the air, affecting an allergic person.

According to experts, there is no such thing as a dog or cat that does not cause allergies. Some breeds are, however, more likely to cause allergic reactions than others. This is because all cats and dogs shed and those with double coats shed more than the others.

Practising containment

According to experts, practising containment is one of the most critical step in reducing pet allergies once you realize you are allergic. Therefore, do not allow the pet into your bedroom and do not let an allergic person sleep with a pet.

Make sure you keep the cats or dogs off the furniture that other people use. Buy them a floor cushion or a couch that has a washable cover. You should also limit the pet to a few rooms -those without rugs, carpets or padded furniture. Put the pet in a crate in the car, or you can cover the seats with a washable -nonporous cover.

Regular cleaning

Also, clean your pet frequently and clean parts of the house where the cat stays and the dog house for the dog. It should not be a thorough wash, just something light to dampen the allergens. Preferably you can get someone who is not allergic to do the cleaning at least once a week.

Empty the cat litter boxes daily and change the litter weekly.

Wash your pet blankets and cushions in hot water. In case you are the one cleaning it, put on cloth that will be washed separately from other clothes.

This makes sure you don't transfer the fur and other allergens to your other clothes. Also, cover your mouth and nose with a dust mask. Experts advise that a pet licks you, wash your skin with soap and water as soon as possible.

If all this looks like a lot of work for you- because it actually is, you can consider keeping pets that do not have fur like fish. They are also fun, only not as cuddly.