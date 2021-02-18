Pawrenting: Caring for ageing pets

What is considered “old” for a cat or a dog? This question is complicated because “oldness” in a cat or dog is determined by their genes, environment and individual characteristics. Some researchers say, smaller dogs live longer than bigger dogs. A cat may be really old at 12 while another may be active and agile at the same age. But at some point, your pet will grow old, or you may find yourself adopting or rescuing an ageing cat or dog.

First, you need to know the signs of an ageing pet and keep track of them. According to vets, the most common medical problems to watch out for are arthritis, especially of the knees and the hip, dental diseases, dementia, heart diseases, diabetes and cancer. Most of these you may not diagnose from home but what you should watch out for is any slight change in your pet’s behaviour and note it down.

So be on the lookout for changes in their thirst or appetite, sleeping patterns, energy levels, mental awareness, feel of any lumps and bumps and religiously keep the vet appointments. With older pets, it is advisable; you see a vet twice a year. The vet should be super knowledgeable about elderly animals.

You also find that some older pets may always pace, make certain sounds, get stuck in random places in the home, they may not recognise you, and sometimes they may eat things they shouldn’t. Keep being friendly and warm to them even on their worst days.

Ageing eyes and ears also often influence the pet’s behaviour, and you will realise an old pet will need help in grooming. You will find both cats and dogs are less willing to walk up and down the stairs. Ageing cats and dogs sometimes lose their sense of smell so that their food becomes less appealing. Heating the food in the microwave for fifteen seconds may help to stimulate their flagging appetite. Age also comes with the loss of teeth for some pets, so substitute their dry foods with a softer diet.

However, it is not doom and gloom having an old pet. The perks of having an older dog are that they are calmer and less destructive. You will find that your old cat no longer unrolls the toilet paper, runs over your house plants or disarranges your socks drawer. So enjoy the sunset years with your fur friend as you make memories to remember them when they are gone.