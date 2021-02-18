Pawrenting: Caring for ageing pets

A dog and its owner on a heap of garbage at Muthurwa market, Nairobi. According to the Nairobi City County Public Nuisance Bill 2020, an owner of a dog that fouls a street or public road will be fined.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • Be on the lookout for changes in their thirst or appetite, sleeping patterns, energy levels, mental awareness, feel of any lumps and bumps and religiously keep the vet appointments.
  • With older pets, it is advisable; you see a vet twice a year.
  • The vet should be super knowledgeable about elderly animals.

What is considered “old” for a cat or a dog? This question is complicated because “oldness” in a cat or dog is determined by their genes, environment and individual characteristics. Some researchers say, smaller dogs live longer than bigger dogs. A cat may be really old at 12 while another may be active and agile at the same age. But at some point, your pet will grow old, or you may find yourself adopting or rescuing an ageing cat or dog.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Legal Clinic: How do I add my husband’s name to my national ID?

  2. Just a Man: Men, visit these four places before you die

  3. Pawrenting: Caring for ageing pets

  4. Home Engineer: Motherhood is love

  5. Rev Njue: Parenting can’t be delegated

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.