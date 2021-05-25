Sally Rotich
My story is proof that it’s never too late to start over

By  Maryanne Gicobi

  • Sally scored a C- (minus)in KSCE last year and looks forward to becoming a midwife one day.
  • The mother of six did her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 1989 and got 56 points out of 84.

Sally Rotich is a study in determination. She went back to high school 30 years after she left. She was among the747,161 students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education. Filled with hope and a push to actualise a dream that ended prematurely, Sally gave it her best.

