Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Victor Malombe Mutiso
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

Learning to see without my eyes

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Victor Malombe had been experiencing issues with his eyesight from the time he was in primary school.
  • It wasn’t until he was an adult that he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare, inherited degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment. 

My name is Victor Malombe Mutiso. I am 30. I am an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya. I was admitted to the bar in 2017. Becoming a lawyer is a dream that I had worked very hard to achieve. In my primary and secondary school days at Unity Primary School and Upper Hill School in Nairobi, I often pictured myself rubbing shoulders with the crème de la crème in court corridors. I wanted to be the next Senior Counsel. But… this is not where my story begins. Allow me to retrace my steps.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME I'm losing my sight, but not my vision

  2. PRIME Which of these is a suitable birthday present?

  3. Kitoto: My boyfriend wants to have premarital sex but I don’t

  4. Wife Speak: Outgoing spouses mean no harm 

  5. Just A Man: The most invisible man in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.