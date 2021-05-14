School dropout's big dream comes true 40 years later

In 1980, Martin Kibet Mangoli sat his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) examinations and scored 28 points out of 36.

He was offered admission at Kimilili Boys High School in Bungoma, but he didn't take up his place for lack of school fees.

Thirty six years later in 2016, Mr Mangoli went back to primary school with the hope of proceeding to secondary school.

54-year-old Martin Kibet Mangoli who scored a mean grade of D Plain in the 2020 KCSE examination. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

He scored 312 marks at Kimilili Mixed Primary School and was admitted to St Patrick Netima Secondary School.

The efforts of the 54-year-old father of 10 have finally yielded reward with the announcement of KCSE results early this week.

Part-time music teacher

Mr Mangoli, who is a part-time music teacher, scored a D plain. He says he can now dedicate his time to music after scoring a C plain in the subject.

"I'm passionate about music and I have often travelled far on my bicycle to offer music lessons," said Mr Mangoli.

His greatest motivation to compete secondary education was to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional music teacher.

"I have been teaching music part-time at Namachi Primary School. I realised in order to get employment I needed to complete secondary education," said Mr Mangoli, who also sells vegetables to supplement his income.

He hopes to get a sponsor to enable him pursue a professional music course.