School dropout's big dream comes true 40 years later

Martin Kibet Mangoli

54-year-old Martin Kibet Mangoli who scored a mean grade of D Plain in the 2020 KCSE examination.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2016, Mr Mangoli went back to primary school with the hope of proceeding to secondary school.
  • His greatest motivation was to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional music teacher.

In 1980, Martin Kibet Mangoli sat his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) examinations and scored 28 points out of 36.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.