My marriage is breaking because of my rude wife

Don’t be harsh and judgmental towards the actions of others.

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • I want you to pay greater attention to what could be the genesis of these quarrels and conflicts.
  • It is clear also that she is concerned with your relationships with other women be it casual or not.

My marriage isn’t working. We argue every day, sometimes because of no reason at all. My wife is very rude and she banned me from supporting any child who is not ours yet I have relatives to support. I also have one child outside marriage whom I support. She asks for time apart every time she finds me chatting to a woman and accuses me of cheating. What should I do? I am so confused. 

In the headlines

