I love her, but she is from a different tribe

Fighting couple

Lasting relationships are those that commit to values like tolerance and endurance.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • True love may force you to make certain decisions and sacrifices that will be painful to both of you.
  • Relationships should not be negatively influenced by an ethnic or selfish agenda advanced by one partner or associates of that partner.

Hello Pastor Kitoto, 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Film on Kenya’s first female lacrosse team set for local screening

  2. DP Ruto's daughter weds Nigerian beau

    william ruto june wedding nigerian

  3. Ask HR: My new boss is incompetent. Should I expose her to HR?

  4. Just Brenda: My friend is a ‘bridezilla’

  5. Ask HR: Just how can I find a job during this pandemic?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.