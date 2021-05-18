Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

My boyfriend wants to have premarital sex but I don’t

Sad woman

There are many marriages in which the couple may have sex but still feel unloved and uncared for.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • Couple synergy and bonding are bigger than the fulfilment of sexual desires. 
  • I think that your boyfriend’s approach to relationships is flawed.

I'm 26 and hope to be married by 28. I'm a Christian and I don't believe in sex before marriage. I am in a relationship with a guy who is also born again but he does not share my belief about waiting for the wedding night. He suggested that we should strengthen our bond by spending more time together. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME I'm losing my sight, but not my vision

  2. PRIME Which of these is a suitable birthday present?

  3. Kitoto: My boyfriend wants to have premarital sex but I don’t

  4. Wife Speak: Outgoing spouses mean no harm 

  5. Just A Man: The most invisible man in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.